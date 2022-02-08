Your community connector

Graphic Novel Club

March 1 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Free

Our “Create Your Own Graphic Novel” program was such a hit, we’ve turned it into an ongoing club!

On the first Tuesday of each month, students in grades 5+ can write, draft, and draw their own graphic novels at the library. We’ll start each meeting with a quick writing or drawing exercise before diving into our own projects. Chat about which graphic novels you’ve been reading recently and check out the library’s newest titles. Love to write, but not into drawing? Love to sketch, but not drawn to coming up with a plot? Come anyways! We’ll pair you with another student to balance out your skills! The library will provide a broad variety of art supplies for you to work with.

Registration is not required – to check out or join our graphic novel club, just show up! This program is for students in grades 5 – 12.

