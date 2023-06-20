Community Lunch at Highwater Farm

Join us for a farm-fresh meal celebrating our Summer Youth Program! Each summer, since 2021, we hire local teens to work with us for 8 weeks in the summer — learning what it takes to grow food, along with other skills like public speaking, effective communication, and perseverance. Our Community Lunch is an opportunity for our youth crew to share what they’ve been learning at the farm with their family, friends, and local community. They’ll be working with chefs Tiffany and Joey (of The Farmer and Chef Catering) to prepare a delicious meal using produce that they helped plant, protect, and harvest.

The event will start at 11am with tours of the farm given by the youth crew, followed by lunch and speeches by youth and staff.