Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Circle Mirror Transformation

February 17 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

|Recurring Event (See all)
Sundays: 2/13 at 2pm, 2/20 at 6pm, 2/27 at 6pm
$30

https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=trtc

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
February 17
Time:
7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Cost:
$30
Website:
https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=trtc

Organizer

Thunder River Theatre Company
Phone:
(970) 963-8200
Email:
info@thunderrivertheatre.com
Website:
http://www.thunderrivertheatre.com

Venue

Thunder River Theatre Company
▲Top ▲Top