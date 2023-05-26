Camp Omega Flow Genome Project: Future Proof Your Life
July 25 @ 3:00 pm - July 30 @ 10:30 am
Flow Genome Project at Beyul Retreat: A week long intensive designed to level up every aspect of your neuropsychology and performance
What You’ll Learn
The user manual to becoming a homegrown human –– how to harness our evolutionary drivers for peak states, healing and connection. This is a continued progression of what we’re teaching, ever evolving to best match our current assessment of the world.
Embodiment
Daily morning movement, rolling out the kinks, and acro yoga partner practice.
Music
Group singing, drums and rhythm training. We’ll walk through the progressions of bringing a group into the groove.
Respiration
We’ll teach the full Vital Respiration Protocol, combining Holotropic Breathwork, Vagal Breathing and other state-shifting techniques.
Healing
Defragging our nervous systems, upgrading our stories. Working out our questions, our answers, our problems, our solutions.
Inspiration
Stepping outside of ourselves and experiencing “anamnesis” – a deep remembering of who we are underneath all the distractions.
Connection
Where two or more of us gather, we make the move from Me, to We to Thee. A deeply bonded group experience aka “Group Flow.”