Camp Omega Flow Genome Project: Future Proof Your Life

Flow Genome Project at Beyul Retreat: A week long intensive designed to level up every aspect of your neuropsychology and performance

What You’ll Learn

The user manual to becoming a homegrown human –– how to harness our evolutionary drivers for peak states, healing and connection. This is a continued progression of what we’re teaching, ever evolving to best match our current assessment of the world.

Embodiment

Daily morning movement, rolling out the kinks, and acro yoga partner practice.

Music

Group singing, drums and rhythm training. We’ll walk through the progressions of bringing a group into the groove.

Respiration

We’ll teach the full Vital Respiration Protocol, combining Holotropic Breathwork, Vagal Breathing and other state-shifting techniques.

Healing

Defragging our nervous systems, upgrading our stories. Working out our questions, our answers, our problems, our solutions.

Inspiration

Stepping outside of ourselves and experiencing “anamnesis” – a deep remembering of who we are underneath all the distractions.

Connection

Where two or more of us gather, we make the move from Me, to We to Thee. A deeply bonded group experience aka “Group Flow.”