Ernie and Carol celebrate 70 years together

Last weekend, surrounded by family, friends and the Carbondale community, Ernie and Carol Gianinetti celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at Spring Creeks Ranch. Their romance started the summer of 1950, when Ernie daydreamed about a particular girl as he milked cows. He worked up the courage to invite Carol on a motorcycle ride, and the rest, as they say, is history.

“We are immensely proud of the family we have built together. Our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are a true blessing,” Carol reflected. “It’s hard to imagine anything better than what we have now, and for that, we are eternally grateful. Building a strong community has always been a very important purpose of ours. Watching the changes over the years hasn’t always been easy, but we cherish the role we have played in it. One thing is for certain, boredom has never plagued me. Ernie is always up to something out of the ordinary, and I am always right by his side. Truth be told, I wouldn’t have it any other way!”



Photos by Paula Mayer



Courtesy photo