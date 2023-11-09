Election results, 2023

Email

On election night, Carbondale Beer Works hosted a watch-party with Roaring Fork School District (RFSD) board candidates Jasmin Ramirez, Betsy After and Lindsay DeFrates in attendance.

Ramirez ran unopposed for a second term for District D. Betsy After sought the District B seat and Lindsay DeFrates ran for District C.

When the first vote totals from the Colorado Secretary of State office came in shortly after 7pm, a cheer went up in the taproom as it became evident that After and DeFrates had garnered more than 70% of the votes in both races.

As of The Sopris Sun’s press deadline, unofficial results showed After’s lead as 77.25% to 22.75%, or 6,645 votes to 1,975, over challenger Alan Kokish. DeFrates’ lead was 73.82% to 26.18%, or 6,123 votes to 2,171, over opponent Phillip Bogart. Ramirez had 6,021 votes.

As far as voter turnout for the three counties within RFSD, Garfield County was at 32.33%, Eagle at 45.14% and Pitkin at 37.77%. Statewide, the general turnout was 36.64%.

CMC District 2

Colorado Mountain College board seats were also on the ballot, but only District 2 was contested. As of press time, incumbent Marianne Virgili was at 69.94%, or 6427 votes, over challenger David Use at 30.06%, or 2762 votes.

Prop HH

For Proposition HH, “no” votes were up, at 59.66%, or 7291 votes, over “yes” votes at 40.34%, or 4881 votes.

Prop II

For Proposition II, “yes” votes prevailed at 67.5%, or 8153 votes, over “no” votes at 32.5%, or 3925 votes.

For a complete list of Colorado projected election results by county, visit www.bit.ly/COelections2023