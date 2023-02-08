Eagle County considers Missouri Heights horse boarding and riding facility

Email

Eagle County planning staff, planning commissioners, owner representatives and some 40 members of the public visited the proposed site of the Twin Acres Riding Stable and Boarding Stable, a proposed development for a commercial 50-horse boarding and riding facility at 623 Fender Lane in Missouri Heights. While the property has been historically used as a small working ranch, and is partially protected by a conservation easement with Aspen Valley Land Trust, the proposal includes constructing a new 20,000-square-foot riding arena and 25-stall stable.

After the site visit, attendees reconvened at the Eagle County building in El Jebel where a special use application was heard by the Roaring Fork Regional Planning Commission. Fifteen members of the public spoke out against the application, basing their concerns on issues ranging from the project’s scale and character to impacts on wildlife and water resources, views traffic, noise, etc.

Catherine Maas, Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission member, and Matt Peterson, Eagle County Assistant Attorney, listen to details of the site visit.

Nonetheless, the commission voted to recommend approval of the application, which will next be sent to the Eagle County Commissioners for a final decision. A public hearing will be scheduled for later this winter.