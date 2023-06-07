Dad means ‘love’

Email

VOICES Radio Hour

By Vianne Camara

When I think of the word “Dad” I get a mental image of him smiling. I don’t know why, but it takes me down memory lane to hear the word. I go back to when I was 3 years old and would make my dad pick me up and put me in a tree so I could be with my sister. I remember staying home with him when we were both sick and watching Netflix shows. I remember him teaching me how to dance, and going out every other Saturday. He means the world to me.

Dad is just another way of saying “always” or “love” or “forever.” If you search up the definition, it’s: “one’s father.” If you ask me, they deserve much more than two words. The definition of “dad” should be: “one’s father that is always by your side and always protects and loves you. One’s father that treats you right and gives you the world. One’s father that doesn’t give up on you and makes you smile. One’s father who drives you to college and gives you away at your wedding. One’s father who loves you.”

Dad means everything.

What is your favorite memory of him?

I remember one time on my way to school, I got super sick so my dad took me back home and we spent the day watching Netflix shows, because neither of us could get up. I also remember both of us finishing dinner on Thursday nights, and there were tango classes across the street. Or, every time I’ve gone with him to Mexico, or even when we would go on mini motorcycle trips, just the two of us, up and down the Valley. Really, anytime I’ve gone anywhere with my dad has been my favorite trip.

The truth is, every memory with my father is my favorite.

What lessons has he taught you?

I once saw a quote: “Thank you, dad, for teaching me how to be a man, even though I am your daughter.”

My dad taught me how to drive, how to speak Spanish, play cards, dance salsa, and also how to just have fun. I have learned what I can’t and can do, but I have also learned all I need to know about being a parent from him. Sometimes, I get mad at him and don’t understand the why or what, but I know that what he does is for me.

And my dad has taught me many lessons not just by really teaching me them, but also by me just watching him live.

What would you like to say to your dad?

Thank you. Straight up, thank you. I seriously could not have gotten this far without him.

I have so many memories with him and so much I still want to do with him. I want to go on more road trips on the motorcycle, go dancing, stay home and do nothing. I want to have new experiences and more jokes shared between us. I want to thank him for everything he has done for me. I have had some of my best memories with him and I want to make more.

I want him to know that I am always here for him whether he’s going through something emotional or physical. I hope he knows that. I love him with everything I have.

I could not have asked for a better dad and he means the world to me. Everything I’ve done with him has made me who I am and I can’t wait to continue to grow with him by my side. My dad has a very special place in my heart that carries all of our memories, and plays our favorite songs on repeat.

This month's episode features youth voices from SoL Theatre Company sharing a "Portrait of Dads."