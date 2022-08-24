CVEPA celebrates 50 years

Locations: News Published Aug. 24, 2022
For its 50th anniversary celebration at Sunfire Ranch on Sunday, Aug. 21, the Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Association welcomed well over a hundred attendees, ranging from longtime supporters to newcomers bracing to take up the charge of protecting the Crystal Valley for another 50 years to come. Founding board member Karin Lindquist, 85, traveled from Fort Collins and camped at the Redstone Campground so she could attend. She is pictured in the foreground of the group photo with current board president John Armstrong and other past and present board members.
