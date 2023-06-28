CPD believes there may be other child victims yet to report

Email

Trigger warning: This article mentions alleged sexual abuse of minors.

On June 7, The Carbondale Police Department (CPD) released a statement informing the public about the arrest of a man for alleged sexual abuse of minors. The allegations stem from the suspect’s access to players of The Roaring Fork United Soccer League (RFU). The arrest warrant, signed by the judge, was for two separate counts of sexual assault on a child (pattern of abuse) and one count of sexual assault of a child.

CPD’s investigation began on Feb. 9, after the department was informed of allegations made to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. Allegedly, several incidents occurred between Aspen and Glenwood Springs with more than one alleged victim.

In CPD’s press release, the suspect, Cesar Herrera Romero, age 20, was identified as an assistant coach for RFU, “and was a soccer coach for a local soccer team.” However, a recent Post Independent article included a statement from Kevin Jardine, the executive director of RFU, stating, “During the Fall of the 2022 season, Cesar Herrera Romero expressed interest in coaching for RFU on his family member’s team, but did not complete the requirements needed to assume the role. Cesar was not and is not a coach with RF United.”

The article goes on to clarify that CPD maintains the understanding that the suspect had access to juvenile players.

Though Herrera Romero has been apprehended for his alleged crimes, there may be other victims who have yet to come forward. CPD is urging parents in the community to report if their child has disclosed any inappropriate behavior.

As is customary with child-sex-assault cases, CPD is working with River Bridge Regional Center, a child-advocacy nonprofit based in Glenwood Springs that conducts forensic interviews with children who report abuse.

River Bridge serves Garfield, Pitkin, Rio Blanco and Eagle County and is based in Glenwood Springs. According to Executive Director Blythe Chapman, the organization provides hope and healing for those who have gone through traumatic events.

“We only receive referrals from the Department of Human Services or law enforcement. So, we are not an organization where families can call and get therapy,” Chapman clarified. “The abuse has to be reported to the reporting authorities. We are not that agency. If someone is concerned about a child or someone they know, they need to report that to the Department of Human Services and law enforcement.”

She elaborated that once a report of child abuse is made through law enforcement, River Bridge is then contacted to conduct forensic interviews with any alleged underage victims.

“One thing I’ve seen recently in the media is a concern about police interrogating kids. What I can assure the public is that our community is lucky enough to have a child advocacy center, and kids are not interrogated here,” continued Chapman. “I can tell you that our law enforcement partners work very closely with River Bridge, and when there is concern for a kiddo their recommendation is first and foremost to get the child to River Bridge to talk to a trained forensic interviewer.”

Chapman wanted to clarify that River Bridge is not an investigating agency. They merely work closely with investigating agencies, namely law enforcement.

In a written response to The Sopris Sun, Carbondale Police Chief Kirk Wilson spoke to the ongoing investigation. “CPD is dedicated to ensuring victims of crime, especially our vulnerable populations, are treated with dignity and respect as their voices are heard throughout the justice process. We believe there are more victims who have not yet reported and some may not be ready to talk, but when they are, we will hear them,” Chief Wilson told The Sopris Sun.

Herrera-Romero is currently represented by Defiance Law Firm. His most recent court date occurred on June 22, when a continuance to Aut. 10, was granted by Ninth Judicial District Court Judge John Neiley, due to Defiance being new to the case and not yet in possession of discovery.

The Sopris Sun contacted the defense team, but did not receive a reply as of press time. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 970-625-8095.