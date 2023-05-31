Congrats 2023 grads!

Email

Young people took the stage throughout the Valley over the weekend, for the ceremonious tradition of closing one chapter for another: graduation. Here in Carbondale, The Bridges Frogs walked Friday, May 26, followed by the Roaring Fork Rams the next morning.

Colorado Rocky Mountain School will host its commencement ceremony on June 3. Check next week’s issue for photos!

As is tradition, Rams graduates, attired in their caps and gowns, walked the halls of Crystal River Elementary School and were cheered on by youngsters destined to walk the same path one day. Another tradition, practiced by both the Frogs and Rams is for graduates to grace someone who has impacted their lives with a flower symbolizing their gratitude.

The Sopris Sun wishes you all the best in future endeavors. Onwards!

Photos of Bridges graduation, by Raleigh Burleigh:

Photos of RFHS graduation, by Sue Rollyson:

RFHS legacy award winners were honored for living, loving, learning, leading and leaving a legacy.