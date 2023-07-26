Company guides local businesses toward IT solutions

Email

Sigil Solutions, a new and growing information technology (IT) company based in Glenwood Springs, is focused on building connections and working closely with local clientele.

“There’s nothing more frustrating than having your tools not work for you,” Chief Executive Officer Ben Williams told The Sopris Sun. “Making any sort of meaningful difference for a real person, living a real life with real challenges and real problems is so important.”

Founded in January 2023, with the help of Chief Technology Officer Cliff Galiher and Chief Strategy Officer Nate Williams (Ben’s brother), the team felt compelled to create an IT company that is suitable for businesses in the community.

“There’s a necessary shift happening that businesses are not given a lot of choice in, one they may not know how to navigate securely. They don’t know how to protect themselves and the nature of their business. There will be some people who are not comfortable with that shift … Though, I think the proactive businesses will be the ones that find the most success,” Galiher explained.

There are three deficiencies Ben noticed where businesses were seeing major gaps in IT services. The first was straightforward solutions; the second was the amount of local help; and the third was the need for a technology partner when running a business.

“Technology isn’t something that you want to think about for the most part, and often when you are, it’s because it’s either not solving your needs or you’re trying to figure out how to make it solve your needs,” he stated. “It is exceedingly difficult to be an effective partner in all spaces of technology, whether that’s running computers or managing software. A lot of times, you have to work with multiple different people across multiple different companies and industries.”

The Williams brothers have been in the technology space for nearly a decade, and the creation of Sigil Solutions came from Ben’s observations. The siblings have met and built a team of individuals who Nate described as “top tier.” Additionally, Galiher has been in the IT space for nearly four decades.

“We’re fortunate to have built up fantastic skill sets … What we want to do, and why I find the world of IT so compelling, is to solve real problems,” Nate stated.

One example the brothers provided is their professional relationship with YouthZone and the changes they’ve delivered to further the nonprofit’s needs, goals and IT efficacy.

“[Youthzone] has so much to gain from technology, but they need someone who will not just sell them things but guide them, understand their budget and find where they can add the most value for their employees and, by extension, their incredible mission,” Nate stated. “It’s been such a pleasure meeting that team and helping them identify solutions.”

Regarding their goals as a company, Galiher said he hopes to help businesses struggling to navigate changes spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. Because he works remotely from Montana, he regularly communicates with the Williams to meet their clients’ needs and provide accessible cyber security.

“I’m leaning into what [the Williams] are seeing and giving the technical advice and guidance on where we’re taking the company to meet those needs,” Galiher said.

For more information about Sigil Solutions, visit www.gosigil.com or call 970-822-8084.