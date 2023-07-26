City Market’s Community Rewards program gives back

Email

In this valley there is no shortage of nonprofits serving in various capacities to better the community. From Ascendigo Autism Services to the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District to this very newspaper, there’s plenty of good work being done. To keep the wheels turning, these organizations largely rely on donations.

With so many nonprofits, it can be difficult to pick and choose which to support, especially on an already fixed budget. What would you say if there was a way to support a nonprofit you love without spending a dime of your own money? Magic? No, just a corporate supermarket playing a small part to give back to the community.

That’s right, City Market will donate to a local nonprofit of your choice every time you swipe your value card. You might be asking, how does this wizardry work? Well, we’re here to tell you.

First, in order to sign up for City Market’s Community Rewards program, you must have an online account and a value card. You can create an online account at www.citymarket.com and link your value card to it. Once your account is set up, scroll to the bottom of the page where it says “Community,” and beneath that click on “City Market Community Rewards.” Or simply navigate to www.citymarket.com/i/community/community-rewards

Search for the nonprofit you wish to support, select it and voilà — you’re donating while also saving money by using your value card number. Generally, it’s just a matter of cents for each transaction, but that adds up and, taking it from someone who shops as little as this reporter, can reach the double digits in just three months. Twenty dollars in three months equates to more than $5 a month — KDNK Community Radio’s base membership level.

“Any transactions moving forward using the Shopper’s Card number associated with your digital account will be applied to the program, at no added cost to you,” the City Market website plainly states.

Nonprofits that have not opted into this program, can do so by visiting the same link above and filling out an online form.

Not all Kroger stores participate in the program, but the division that covers our area, King Soopers-City Market, does. The division includes 152 stores, predominantly in Colorado, with two in Wyoming and one in Utah.

While nonprofits certainly could not get by on this income alone, it’s a great way to boost one’s support, and at no extra cost; free money, if you will.

The Sopris Sun will have a table set up in the lobby of the Carbondale City Market the mornings of Sunday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 20, to show people how to sign up for the value card benefits, and, if they wish, how to become a SUNscriber. Perhaps, we’ll see you there.