Carbondale Report: Valentine’s Day with municipal gov

On Feb. 14, commercial romance took a backseat as not a single trustee was absent at their regular meeting. This included several important actions: approval of updated security requirements for special events; adoption of an updated disposable bag fee ordinance; approval of the town’s Integrated Weed Management Plan which will resort to limited use of chemical herbicides in the Nature Park (popularly used for off-leash dog walking).

The meeting began with student of the month awards, followed by approval of the consent agenda: accounts payable, minutes, a liquor license renewal for La Fogata, appointment of Carly O’Connell to the Environmental Board, acceptance of a grant from the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority for $105,344 toward the We-Cycle bikeshare program, a contract with SAFEbuilt Colorado for remote plan review until the town fills its chief building official position, town stage fee waiver criteria, adoption of new special events security requirements policy.

With Chief Kirk Wilson present, some conversation ensued around new security requirements for large events. In 2023, 25% of the required security personnel can be met with trained volunteers. After year one, event promoters may increase that percentage if the previous year was deemed successful. In order to replace hired security, a volunteer must complete two free online Incident Command Systems courses, a CPR course and a one-day training with the local police department.

Next, Dan Sullivan, owner of The Green Joint, received a transfer of ownership from Colorado Product Services (Double Black) for a retail marijuana store at 655 Buggy Circle. Sullivan, a resident of Missouri Heights, opened his first marijuana retail store in Glenwood Springs and owns several throughout the Valley.

Two special event liquor licenses were approved: the first for Carbondale Art’s fashion show, March 9-11, and the second for the Aspen Science Center’s Hometown Science Cafe Series at the Third Street Center beginning Feb. 23. Requests for security reductions at Carbondale Marketplace and Carbondale Center Place (Hayden Place) were also approved.

Trustees then reviewed the weed management plan for 2023 with Parks & Rec Director Eric Brendlinger. While integrated techniques are showing success in some places, there are challenging parks including the Nature Park (a popular dog park) where a Canada thistle outbreak is “winning the battle,” said Brendlinger. With a certain sadness, he requested and received approval for using a chemical herbicide in isolated areas as a last resort.

Trustee Colin Laird encouraged Brendlinger to first consider goats or a concerted effort for volunteers to manually pull the weeds. The town will actively communicate use of herbicides, likely this spring for two weeks and also the fall, with fencing around the treated areas.

Next, an ordinance was adopted updating the town’s bag ban in light of new statewide legislation. Despite pushback when the town considered expanding its plastics ban back in 2019, no concerns were received regarding this proposal to expand the 20-cent bag fee to all retail stores, whereas it previously impacted only City Market. By 2024, no plastic bags will be allowed, with the exception of restaurants.

Last and certainly not least, Clean Energy Economy for the Region (CLEER) representatives Zuleika Pevec and Heidi McCollough joined the trustees to present Garfield Clean Energy goals for the county looking toward 2030 (available for review at www.garfieldcleanenergy.org/action-plan). Carbondale joined New Castle as a county municipality adopting the plan, which has not yet been presented to the other municipalities for adoption.

CLEER then received approval for its 2023 scope of work plan (at $78,000) with goals for: 1. Energy Savings in the Built Environment, with updated codes, a home energy score pilot project beginning with 100 free assessments, an electrification plan for town-owned buildings, exploration of a Net Zero District utilizing ground source heat and a “Thermalize-style” heat pump plan to launch in 2024; 2. Carbon-free Electricity, assessing the community’s overall progress and opportunities; 3. Clean Mobility, supporting Go EV City efforts by the Environmental Board and bicycle-commuting incentives; 4. Greenhouse Gas Emissions, with an updated analysis of Carbondale-specific emissions and replacement of gas-powered lawn care equipment; 5. Clean Energy Economic Development and Jobs, publicizing Carbondale’s leadership on sustainability and promoting ongoing innovations.

“Here’s our sustainability manager,” commented Mayor Ben Bohmfalk. “It’s a whole team of people … I think we have a really good system in place for achieving these goals.”