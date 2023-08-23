Carbondale Report: Tree lovers fill Town Hall

Email

It was standing room only for late arrivals to the Trustees’ regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22. All trustees were present in-person along with more than 70 members of the public. The majority had something to say about the Forest Service’s plans for a new building, which had minimal opportunity for public input. Because the land and agency are federal, the building is exempt from local codes. Moreover, the project received a categorical exclusion precluding a full National Environmental Protection Act process.

But first, the consent agenda was unanimously approved including accounts payable, a grant application to Garfield County for the purchase of a speed radar trailer, contracts with Land + Shelter and AD Miller for aquatics facility design and construction management and a special event liquor license for KDNK’s Sept. 29 membership drive party.

To begin the Forest Service discussion, John Williams with the Historic Preservation Commission was invited to speak about a proposal to relocate the “stable building,” one of three slated for demolition in the Forest Service’s plan, onto Town property. A memo from Town staff recommended against the action, estimating it could cost upwards of $200,000. Town Manager Lauren Gister emphasized that Carbondale has other costly priorities like a second roundabout, new pool, renovations to the Thompson House museum and the Town Center affordable housing project.

“We want to save this building,” Williams stated, explaining that it represents a time when Sopris Park belonged to the Forest Service and was a horse pasture. And, “it’s in great shape,” he added. Williams asked for more time to raise money for saving the building, estimating upwards of $75,000 for its relocation.

The trustees did not commit public dollars, but neither did they deny the request to acquire it. This leaves it up to the Historic Preservation Commission to acquire private funds or grants and refine a plan. With the Forest Service project currently out to bid, demolition could begin in January. The buildings were not determined eligible for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places when evaluated in 1993.

The next portion of the meeting focused on saving the trees slated for removal. Mayor Ben Bohmfalk reminded the public that the Town has no jurisdiction over this matter.

Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner was first given the opportunity to inform the public about the project and how it came to be. He began by describing the White River National Forest’s role in managing hundreds of thousands of acres of wildlife habitat, benefitting clean water and local economies. He described how the building that serves as their Carbondale offices is 85 years old and was built as a residence which has since been modified.

“We have a need to create a more professional environment for our employees and the public,” he said. The design process, he continued, began around 2010. After assessing other options, it was determined best to maintain offices at their current location. In 2018, designing of a new building began with architects based in Grand Junction and input from Roaring Fork Valley locals. On Feb. 7, 2020, a First Friday open house was hosted which saw around 25 attendees and received some press coverage. Information from the public led to a refined design deemed complete in July of 2020 which initiated a search for funds to do the project. A third of the property has been left out of the plan with the prospect of housing for employees in the future.

Warner then presented refined landscaping plans to save more of the trees on the property from removal. Trees that may be saved include a blue spruce near the current entrance which could be transplanted, the “community tree” on the corner of Weant and Main which will be protected, a maple tree previously slated for removal and a treelike river hawthorn that could also be transplanted. “Based mostly on public comments we’ve heard, concerns we’re understanding,” Warner said, “we’re looking into how to add additional trees back around Weant that got value engineered out.”

Public comments varied from asking the agency to leave Carbondale altogether, to supporting the project, to requesting a “responsible harvest” of the community tree in lieu of “a slow, painful, ugly death” if its roots are damaged. One prominent suggestion was to rotate the plan by 90 degrees to avoid destroying the buildings and removing mature trees. Ross Kribbs noted that the Forest Service offered significantly more opportunities for public input when undergoing similar planning in Aspen in 2011. All comments are archived on YouTube at “The Town of Carbondale 8-22-23 Regular Meeting.”



Patty Lecht presented an alternate plan to rotate the Forest Service building. District Ranger Kevin Warner (Below) responded that such an adjustment would be complicated and potentially result in losing funding for the project. Photos by Raleigh Burleigh

After a five minute break, the trustees resumed their meeting with far less of an audience.

An audit of the Town’s financial statements performed by McMahan and Associates came back “clean,” demonstrating no material misstatements and indicating the trustees can rely on numbers presented by the finance department. The 2022 audited financial statements were unanimously accepted.

Next, a requirement for marijuana license holders to reside locally was modified. Town Clerk Jessica Markham found that other municipalities in the Valley did not maintain a similar requirement. With no opposition, the ordinance was approved.

Parks and Rec Director Eric Brendlinger, together with Will Grandbois and Kade Gianinetti, presented on behalf of the Potato Day committee for a liquor permit and facility use agreement to host a contra dance at the Rec Center on First Friday, Oct. 6. Also wrapped into the approval was the parade and race permits and rental of Sopris Park on Oct. 7. The event is intended as a fundraiser for the Carbondale Historical Society and will also feature a Gymkhana event at the Gus Darien Rodeo Grounds on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Brendlinger stuck around for two more items: a professional services contract for the Chacos Park Master Plan and a contract to hire Cynthia Perry Colebrook as a capital campaign consultant for bridging the Aquatics Facility funding gap. Design firm re:LAND was chosen for the Chacos Park visioning at $28,510 and public outreach will begin immediately. The capital campaign consultant was deemed necessary given a $2 million deficit to fund the new pool facility.

“If we go full gas, we can still get this pool open in the summer of 2025,” said Brendlinger. But, “it’s going to take all cylinders firing.”

At $120 per hour, not to exceed 32 hours per month, Colebrook will have two years and a $114,000 budget to keep the project on track. Trustees acknowledged the Town may have to pursue additional means of funding the project, too. Voters approved an $8 million bond in April of 2022 toward the project without raising taxes.

With those unanimous approvals, the meeting concluded.