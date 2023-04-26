Carbondale Report: Mark O’Meara bids farewell

Email

The latest in Town staff turnover, Utilities Director Mark O’Meara will be retiring on Monday. Words of praise for O’Meara shared a relatively short agenda with an update from the Youth and Family Advisory Council and other items.

To kick it off, Trustees approved a consent agenda that included a proclamation for “Doctor Dandelion Day” on May 13 in honor of “Doc” John Philip and the dandelion festival’s 25th anniversary. In 1998, Doc Philip and the Environmental Board urged the Town to adopt the dandelion as its town flower to promote healthy parks management and medicinal “weeds.”

During updates by trustees, a second proclamation was read recognizing May 6 as Arbor Day for the Town of Carbondale. A tree-planting is planned for the Thompson House Museum grounds with details to be determined.

It was also announced that Clean Energy Economy for the Region secured a grant with the The National Renewable Energy Laboratory to explore a geothermal project at the Third Street Center.

Town Manager Lauren Gister stated that interviews are underway with design consultants for the Town Center project. “I don’t think we can go wrong,” she said. “We had some very good candidates.” There will be an update from Artspace at the next regular meeting on May 9.

O’Meara then stepped forward as Public Works Director Kevin Schorzman highlighted his over 40 years of working in water and wastewater departments in the Valley, with 16 years in Carbondale.

“Mark commands remarkable respect by everyone at every water meeting that I have been a part of over the past 12 years,” said Trustee Lani Kitching. “We’ll do our best to carry your name forward.”

Schorzman made sure of it, suggesting that the Nettle Creek hydroelectric project in development be named “O’Meara Hydroelectric Facility.” “I don’t personally think Nettle Creek hydro would have happened if it wouldn’t have been for Mark continuing to push us down that road,” he said. The Trustees unanimously agreed to the proposal.

Anna Cole, Roaring Fork Schools chief of student and family services, and Michael Hayes, executive director of Compass, next joined at the podium with an update from the Youth and Family Advisory Council. This group is tasked with recommending how tobacco tax revenue should be spent to most benefit youth wellness.

Funding recommendations included $95,000 dispersed between six local nonprofits in the form of grants, as well as $120,000 to fund school-based mental health services. Smaller expenses included $8,000 for operations, $5,000 toward the Youth Advisory Council facilitated by Stepping Stones, $10,000 for a wellness series with courses this summer and fall, $5,000 for a Youth Data Summit and $10,000 for fiduciary management.

The board expressed full support for that budget, to which Cole responded, “The work you have all done to shore up school-based mental health is an inspiration across the Valley.”

Briefly, a special event liquor license was approved for Wilderness Workshop’s community party on June 2 in Sopris Park, with live music and family-friendly activities from 5:30 to 8:30pm.

Finally, Schorzman recommended hiring Horrocks Engineers for subsurface utility engineering as a necessary step toward eventually installing a roundabout at Industry Place and Highway 133. After unanimous approval was granted, Mayor Ben Bohmfalk inquired about the project timeline.

“In general, we’ll complete this part of the work, refine the design based on what we see, start getting CDOT involved — looking at it, getting feedback on it — and that’s the point where it gets real,” said Schorzman. “At that point, we’ll have a pretty good idea hopefully of the cost of the project. It’s not going to be cheap.” The earliest he estimated construction could begin is sometime in 2025.

In other news, Carbondale’s annual spring clean-up and recycling event is this Saturday, April 29, from 8am to 2pm. Located at the Fourth and Colorado parking lot, electronic waste, mattresses, metal, textiles, batteries, tires and more can be recycled. Hazardous waste will not be accepted at this event. Learn more at www.carbondalegov.org