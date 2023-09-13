Your community connector

C.A.R.E. is always in fashion

Connie Calaway and CARE's executive director, Wes Boyd, accept the Animaltarian Award on behalf of shelter volunteers Alice and Rob Angier.

Photos by Leslie Rios

Colorado Animal Rescue (CARE) hosted its 13th Annual Dressed to the K9s gala, a community favorite fundraiser, at TACAW on Sept. 9. The event featured food by EPICURE Catering and Sunshine & Moons Bakery, presentation of the Animaltarian of the Year award, a performance by SOL Theatre and — of course — plenty of four-legged fashion.

Proceeds will benefit CARE’s Thumper Fund, set aside so all animals at the shelter can receive necessary medical care. Since 2021, the shelter has piloted a new Thumper Fund designating $5,000 annually  to assist already homed pets in need of emergency or life-saving veterinary care.


A former CARE resident, Watson, with his adopted parents.

CARE’s lead vet tech, Bridgitte Dertinger, walks the stage with her dog, Cash.


CARE staff member Hailey mingles with adoptable dog Almond.

Posing at the photo booth.

