Bruce Somers April 19, 1950 – March 11, 2023

Bruce, a 27-year resident of Carbondale, passed away peacefully after battling a long illness.

Born and raised in Denver; he moved to the Valley in 1996. Bruce loved Carbondale and was an active member of the community for many years. He hosted the “BS Jazz Hour” on KDNK for several years. He was an avid skier and hiker in his early years and enjoyed sharing his beloved Carbondale with out-of-town company.

Because he spent many, many hours at the Smithy, there will be a celebration of life in his honor at the Smithy on March 21, 2023 from 5 to 7pm for all who knew Bruce and want to share stories. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.