Carbondale celebrated First Friday with a family block party and Pride parade with some Cinco de Mayo flaire!

 

Photos by Beth White

 

Photos by Jeanne Souldern

 

The Carbondale Rotary Club conducted its annual Fireball Drop fundraiser in Sopris Park on Friday. Exactly 1,000 ping pong balls were dropped from a fire truck ladder, with one lucky teenager winning the grand prize of $5,000. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh

 

Art by The Friendly Dictators

 

Photo by Raleigh Burleigh 

Tags: #Bonedale Pride #Carbondale #Family Block Party #Pride Parade
