Bonedale Pride

Locations: News Published May. 10, 2023
Carbondale celebrated First Friday with a family block party and Pride parade with some Cinco de Mayo flaire!
Photos by Beth White
Photos by Jeanne Souldern
The Carbondale Rotary Club conducted its annual Fireball Drop fundraiser in Sopris Park on Friday. Exactly 1,000 ping pong balls were dropped from a fire truck ladder, with one lucky teenager winning the grand prize of $5,000. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh
Art by The Friendly Dictators
Photo by Raleigh Burleigh
