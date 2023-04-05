Bill Myers – July 21, 1936 – March 24, 2023

Email

It is with great sorrow that we share the peaceful passing of William J. Myers on March 24 at the age of 86, with his loving wife, Jo Ellen by his side.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 41 years, Jo Ellen, and by his four children, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Predeceased by a son, Bill loved spending time with his family and was very proud of his children and grandchildren’s many accomplishments.

Full obituary and condolences may be shared through Farnum-Holt Funeral Home in Glenwood Springs. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the William J. Myers Memorial fund set up at Alpine Bank to benefit the Town of Carbondale Parks and Recreation department, earmarked for the Carbondale Nature Park. A memorial bench will be placed in Bill’s memory.

