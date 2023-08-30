Bill Lamont remembered

Email

The Epicureans Book Club met recently to dedicate a sculpture that was crafted by member Jim Mason to commemorate Bill Lamont’s decades of dedication to furthering the cause of literacy in our valley. Bill was instrumental in the formation of the Garfield County Public Library District and the effort to build or refurbish six of our local libraries.

He and his wife, Joan, were longtime reading mentors in the Carbondale schools, and he also served as a PreCollegiate mentor. Bill initiated young people’s book programs both through his work as a RE-1 school board member and as a Carbondale Rotarian. Bill promoted the act of reading to whomever he met with, “Boy, have I got a book for you!” and he was a founding member of the Epicureans. Bill was a true Lion for Literacy!

Mason, the metal artist who crafted Bill’s sculpture, explained the inspiration for the piece and its connection to Bill this way: “Through our friendship in the Epicureans, I learned quite a bit about Bill’s life, his desire to serve his community, and his love of reading. He was also very supportive of my artwork and assisted me in placing one of my pieces in the Carbondale Library. When Bill passed away, I was reminded again how limited our time is and the importance of using one’s time wisely.”

Mason continued, “When I was asked to work on an art piece to honor Bill, the theme of ‘time’ kept coming up in my mind. He was a voracious reader of all kinds of books and he felt that this activity was time well spent, if not critical, for a truly educated and enlightened community. Time, time piece, time to go, all led me to the idea of creating an armillary sundial or sphere in his honor.”

He explained, “The ancient Greeks are credited with inventing the armillary sphere, also known as the equatorial sundial. After researching the mechanics of sundial design I chose the armillary sphere sundial for Bill’s piece and decided that it would sit on a five-sided pyramid. Pyramids represent many things to many people, but in general represent a strong base which ascends upward. Not unlike our friend, Bill, as he achieved many successes in life with the time he was given.”

Bill’s memorial can be viewed at its place on the back patio of the Carbondale Library.