Benjamin Bruce Sellers Oct. 4, 1946 – April 17, 2023

Benjamin Bruce Sellers, a long-time resident of Basalt and Carbondale, died of heart failure at his home on April 17. Born and raised in Westchester County, New York, Ben attended Boston University for a couple of years and then, following Mark Twain’s advice, he “lit out for the territories,” ending up in Haight-Ashbury, San Francisco during the summer of love in 1967 and later in Aspen, Colorado. There, he found himself exhilarated with life as a ski bum. Eventually, he founded American Tree & Cement, a Carbondale-based nursery, with friends, then ran his own business for many years.

Ben didn’t shy away from hard work. He actually relished what others would find arduous — finishing cement, for instance — and was proud of the many trees he planted up and down the Roaring Fork Valley. He was a kind and generous man, helping others in need. He loved growing lots of vegetables and sharing the bounty with his community. Bodacious in spirit, Ben had a wry and bawdy sense of humor. He was both a rascal and lover with endless curiosity, and an avid reader.

Ben reveled in gaming, be it at the poker table or a good competitive game of chess, cribbage or handball. He had incredible adventures throughout his life, including sailing to Tahiti with friends Kent and Jimmy Milski in their catamaran. He loved vintage Packards, regardless of how rusty and beat up they were.

He leaves behind a legacy of integrity, love of family and loyalty to friends.

He is preceded in death by his former wife, Linda Lapadakis Sellers, and his parents, Gloria and Benjamin Sellers. Ben is grieved by his beloved sons, Benjamin, James and Christopher, sisters, Susan Sellers and Nancy (Armin) Merkle, nephew, Benjamin Bain, and daughter, Belinda Frieden (Kurt) — from a previous relationship — along with many friends. Ben’s beautiful spirit, his strength and love will remain forever in our hearts.