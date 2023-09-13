Basalt Report: New bites, new art planned for the fall

Email

Basalt Town Council convened for its regular meeting on Sept. 12, in part to discuss new food vendors coming this fall to Willits and Basalt Avenue. Prior to the meeting, however, Council held a public work session with Parks, Open Space and Trails (POST), Basalt Public Arts Commission (BPAC) and the Basalt Green Team to discuss both the status of 2023’s projects and work plans for next year.

For POST, this year’s completed projects include development of Swinging Bridge Lane to be safer for pedestrians, as well as restoration of Gisella Fiou Skate Park. However, some projects are incomplete and will carry into next year, like replacing the playground at Arbaney Park, safety improvements to the 7-Eleven/public schools intersection and installation of wayfinding signage along Willits Lane.

BPAC mainly discussed their accomplishments this year. So far, BPAC secured a steel sculpture by local artist Gail Folwell to be installed at Basalt River Park, as well as successfully concluded the Midland Avenue mural contest. The People’s Choice winner was a charming deer, aspen and bear mural by Kirsten Hix, who is now working with BPAC to recreate this family-friendly piece around the public pool.

Additionally, BPAC had such success working with local student Finn Johnson — who participated with a slick black-on-pink, single-line painting — that the commission will be using this competition as a framework for more youth art outreach programs in the future. Moving forward, BPAC will examine neighborhoods around town to decide on ideal locations for more public art.

Lastly, the Green Team celebrated the success of various events and projects this year, including improving WE-cycle accessibility across town and the e-bike rebate program. Encouraging biking will be one of the Green Team’s priorities next year. The solar project at Basalt High School was not completed this year, as was initially planned, due to workforce issues — but the project will likely be completed in 2024.

After the work session, Council slid into its regular meeting. Without any public comment, the Council acknowledged a very successful inaugural summer concert series at the new River Park Bandshell. Town Manager Ryan Mahoney in his report announced that the pool is officially closed for the season.

Additionally, the water line installation as part of the Midland Ave construction is nearly at its endpoint at the Basalt Barber Shop. However, once water line work is completed there, the construction will return west to Alpine Bank to install utilities, again moving eastward up the street.

The first action was approval of a special event activity permit for La Morenita, a food truck specializing in authentic Mexican food from Nayarit. While the applicant had been approved for a three-month permit in May of this year, the food truck was unable to operate this summer. Thanks to Council’s approval, La Morenita can be found at 530 Basalt Avenue Monday through Friday, from 6am to 6pm, from Sep. 15 to Dec. 15.

Also in the realm of quick bites, local bagel shop Open Sesame applied for a temporary vendor’s request to sell outdoors at 770 East Valley Road, just across from Bristlecone Mountain Sports. While Open Sesame owns the space at 770, the interior remains unfinished and the shop has been vending out of a pop-up in Willits.

Council experienced some disagreement over the duration of vending and the possibility of disrupting foot traffic, and therefore settled to review the permit in the future in the event of a complaint.

After that, Council appointed longtime Basalt resident Chris Mullen to BPAC. Mullen, who works in digital technology and previously aided the town with website updates, will now be with BPAC for a three-year term.

Following this were three ordinances, one to approve a site review of a home on Homestead Drive, a second to approve a one-year vested rights extension to an automated car wash at Basalt Business Center West — not yet constructed due to supply chain issues — and lastly an ordinance to amend the Public Works manual to include structural soil requirements.

The meeting concluded with acceptance of a 9-foot steel sculpture donated by Cara and Robert Barnes, likely to be placed at the new Merino Park for the grand opening of the Midland Spur.