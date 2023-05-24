Basalt Report: E-bike rebates ride into town

Email

On May 23, Basalt Town Council convened for its regular meeting. With Mayor Bill Kane absent, David Knight led discussions on e-bike rebates, Midland construction updates, childcare and more.

During the opening public comment period, a citizen presented a petition with 207 signatures asking the Town Council to delay the Midland Streetscape Project construction until the fall and preserve diagonal parking on the street.

Then, Senior Planner Sara Nadolny presented an update on the e-bike rebate program slated to launch on June 1. It is also known as “Bike Basalt: Everyone, Everywhere, Emissions Free!” and will allow full-time Basalt residents to receive a rebate certificate for $250 off an e-bike purchase at Basalt Bike and Ski and Nox Cycles USA upon signing a commuter pledge to use the e-bike to replace a minimum of three vehicle trips per week. Additionally, an e-bike event is planned to take place in Willits on June 17 to educate participants on e-bike safety, etiquette and basic maintenance. Certificates are only available for 250 Basalt residents, so mark your calendars!

Next was an update on the Midland Streetscape Project led by Town Engineer Catherine Christoff and Project Representative David Detwiler. According to Detwiler, Phase I of the project — which includes replacing various utility lines on the Midland Spur — is predicted to be completed around mid–July. Because of this, the Basalt Sunday Market is to be held within the Basalt River Park on June 18. Furthermore, bids for Phase II of the project, the main drag of Midland, are due by June 1.

Council approved a $605,000 change order for utility construction on the Spur, accommodating fiber installation, lighting and infrastructure for future electric vehicles. The price reflects both $350,000 worth of savings made by contractor Stutsman Gerbaz, as well as a contingency allowance of $200,000 only to be spent at the Town’s approval. Additionally, Council also approved up to $151,000 with Grand Junction Pipe and Supply for both Phase I and II’s water infrastructure material.

Looking ahead, the Basalt Summer Concert Series is coming to the River Park on eight consecutive Wednesdays beginning July 12, from 5:30 to 8:30pm. All concerts will be free to the public and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and seating. While outside alcohol will not be permitted, nonprofit organizations will sell beverages onsite. The lineup for the season hasn’t been officially announced, but Planning Director Michelle Thibeault said that Belly Up Aspen regulars will recognize many of the names.

Next up, Council held a first reading for a series of reviews and PUD amendments for the construction of a domestic abuse shelter at the end of Cody Lane. Response, the applicant for the development, plans on constructing an office and shelter to provide critical temporary housing for abuse survivors and their children, aiming to serve 40-50 clients per year. The review mostly consisted of environmental details, as well as possible temporary employee housing within the space. A second reading was unanimously approved.

Next was another first reading for a PUD amendment which would allow a conversion of NJS Kinder Cottage day care from a commercial property to a single-family residence with a home day care. Once serving 65-70 families pre-pandemic, the family-run day care has faced financial strain which has required downsizing.

If the PUD amendment is secured, the current care center at 400 Alexander Lane would shift from being able to serve 30 children to 12 — only having spaces for siblings, legacies and alumni. Mary Wolfer, who operates the business, closed a waitlist for 144 children. “It’s super sad to go backwards,” she said, “but we stayed true to who we have — and that’s where we’re at and that’s the best we can do.” Council expressed their gratitude and a second reading was approved for the PUD amendment.

The next ordinance was a minor use agreement for parking spaces at Basalt Center Circle, which would allow the Center Circle association to manage the use of its own spaces — essentially upholding the status quo from previous years. This was approved unanimously.

Last was the second reading for an ordinance approving Holy Cross Energy’s installation of underground utilities at an open space in Willits to provide service to the Tree Farm area. This too was approved unanimously.