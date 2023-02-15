Your community connector

All tied up: Iron Fly Competition

Photos by Sue Rollyson 

Roaring Fork Conservancy hosted its seventh annual Iron Fly Competition together with the Roaring Fork Valley Fly Fishing Club at The Tipsy Trout in Basalt on Feb. 11. 

This year, 14 adults competed as well as 14 youth. The youngest of all was Beau, a fifth-generation Basaltian who’s father (below), Brandon Soucie, is a fly fishing guide with Taylor Creek Fly Shop. Beau’s sister, Bristol, is seen peeking over her father’s shoulder as he focuses on tying a fly.

