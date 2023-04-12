All our peeps are here

Email

The seventh annual Where My Peeps At? Scavenger Hunt, organized by Carbondale’s Parks and Rec Department, was by — all accounts — a hoot! This year’s winners were: Are You Kitten Me? (first place, pictured below), The Hentschels (second), Tiger Bunnies (third), Zero Clucks Given (best costume) and The Awesome FM’s (Golden Peep Prize). This year, teams raced around Carbondale to solve riddles and clues that led them to 16 different locations. Challenges included playing pickleball, using the batting cages at North Face Park and eating chocolate at The Cocoa Club. Over 40 businesses donated prizes, including the Redstone Inn donating a two-night stay (the Golden Peep Prize).

The Biking Bees, photo by Sue Rollyson

Birds of a Feather, photo by Sue Rollyson

Eggcellence, photo by Sue Rollyson