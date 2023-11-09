Works in Progress – Nov. 9, 2023

La Ligua

By Raleigh Burleigh

Currently in South America

A small city sits nestled in the fertile hills of Central Chile beneath the watchful presence of Cerro Pulmahue. On any given weekday, the streets bustle with commercial activity. Spanish settlers were first attracted to this place by gold found within the hill. Before they arrived, and continuing today, La Ligua is known as a place of weavers called “Lihuen” by the indigenous Mapuche. The tradition has been challenged by globalization, but many families remain dedicated to producing quality, colorful warm layers spanning countless styles. The river has gone dry from overuse, with many avocado farms taking from its tributaries. Every few years a strong enough rain may fall to wet the riverbed, which is otherwise used as a road for cars and pedestrians.