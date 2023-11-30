On Nov. 24 at 7pm, Sopris Theatre Company (STC), Colorado Mountain College’s (CMC) student-community theater hybrid, premiered its second show of the season, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.” The opening was met with an intimate and befitting audience and went off without a hitch. It will run again this weekend, Dec. 1 and 2 at 7pm and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2pm.

The show was directed by Theater Operations Manager Brad Moore. Following the run at CMC’s New Space Theatre, the cast will take the show to Aspen’s historic Wheeler Opera House on Jan. 26, 2024.

The show is based on a novel by English author Mark Haddon and was adapted to the stage by Simmon Stephens in 2012. It’s a dark comedy and intense drama of sorts, and tells the story of 15-year-old Christopher Boone, played by J.D. Edmonds in his debut lead role. Boone is a brilliant young man with an unspecified form of neurodivergence. He finds himself wrapped up in a troubling series of whacky events, all while trying to uncover the truth behind the killing of his neighbor’s poodle, Wellington.

Edmonds described the theme of the production as “difference, not disability.”

The story has long been credited as a positive portrayal of neurodivergence. Edmonds himself is on the autism spectrum. Discussing his role, he touched upon one way in which the production can reach audiences.

“I think a lot of people have this preconception when they talk to someone who is neurodivergent that they are so much different than them. When in reality, there is a lot of overlap,” he explained. “Until I told my castmates, they said they had no idea that I was neurodivergent.”

At the same time, “While it is like playing every other character, you do have to keep in mind that some things for Christopher are a crisis,” he continued, “whereas to someone who might not be like Christopher, it is not as big of a deal.”

Other actors include Travis Wilson as Ed Boone (Christopher’s father), Julia Whalen as Judy Boone, Courtney Williams as Mrs. Alexander, Joshua Adamson as the Policeman, Hattison Rensberry as Mrs. Shears, Scott Elmore as Roger Shears, Calvin Parrish as Reverend Peters and Pax Wild as Voice Number Four.

The chemistry among the cast is palpable, magnetic, synchronized and painfully human. There are moments in the show that will send those in the audience through many different emotions. At one moment, guttural laughter may erupt from some, while others will be left with their jaws on the floor.

Despite some unconventional moments that occur between Christopher and the band of characters he encounters throughout his investigation, once he discovers the truth the story provides a beautiful opportunity for introspection and empathy.

All in all, this production is best understood when expectations are left at the door.

For example, take the case of Christopher’s parents, Ed and Judy. While both characters take on some unlikeable traits, Wilson and Whalen shared that their characters are just two people doing their best.

“I hope people take away how the human condition is so complicated,” Whalen expressed. “Judy is a mom, but she is unable to show her nurturing nature in the way she wants to; while Ed shows it with aggression, but he’s [also] trying his best.”

Her sentiment was echoed by Wilson. “Ed is a very complicated character. I’ve enjoyed playing him so much because despite him coming across as coarse, cavalier and uncaring, he does what he needs to take care of his son.”

To purchase tickets for “The Curious Incident of The Dog in The Night-Time,” visit www.coloradomtn.edu/theatre or call the box office at 970-947-8177.