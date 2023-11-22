Response breaks ground for Halle Center

Email

On Nov. 17, the Aspen-based non-profit Response broke ground for the Halle Center for Hope and Healing in Basalt. The final structure will be an 8,050-square-foot temporary housing facility to provide shelter for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. It will also be used for additional office space for Response. The organization has raised $8.3 million, of a $9 million goal, which will go towards the center’s construction.

The project is part of Respone’s efforts to provide more emergency housing for survivors. The design is focused on security for them, their families and even their pets.

“I know that there’s nothing more important to people than housing. You can’t get on with your day; you can’t get on with your life; you can’t do anything if your housing is not stable,” Betsy Crum, Response’s board president, stated during her opening remarks. “For a lot of people [trying to] leave a domestic violence or sexual abuse situation, they have to choose between a roof over their head or being safe … Once the Halle Center is done, they won’t have to make that choice.”

DHM Design of Carbondale designed the facility.

The shelter will have a conference room, communal kitchen space, food and clothing pantries, client meeting rooms, a play-yard for children and suites that can accommodate survivors and their families. It is being constructed on land near Isberian Rug Company’s showroom close to Highway 82. It will be a “public facing” shelter — a design theme like shelters are moving toward across the country.

“The old model used to be to have a confidential safehouse,” Executive Director Shannon Meyer told The Sopris Sun. “But, in an age where you can have a tracking device put in a car (or your phone can be tracked), it’s nearly impossible to have a confidential shelter anymore. So, instead we’re building this with security in mind.”

Meyer has been with the organization for six years and has been a Valley local for 25. During her speech, she thanked a list of donors who have contributed to the project, including The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation which the center will be named after. Diane challenged the organization in 2019 to make efforts to provide survivors with more housing options.

“[I am] super excited this is finally coming to fruition. One year into the process, having raised almost $9 million and to be breaking ground is exciting,” Meyer stated. “It feels like such a huge relief for survivors in the Valley. To think that we will have this by January of 2025 is phenomenal.”

Other prominent donors include the Daniels Fund, the DLP Fund, Adam and Melony Lewis, and Robert Glickman committed an end-of-year matching grant of $100,000 to help Response reach its goal. Glickman contributed some earlier funding for the center as well. The project received a grant of $4 million from the State of Colorado in August.

After the groundbreaking, attendees toasted with champagne and whiskey. Twenty people were expected to show, which turned into 37 in total, including board members of Response, Basalt Mayor Bill Kane and Pitkin County Commissioner Kelly Curry.

“On behalf of the town of Basalt, we are pleased that Response is here,” Kane said during his speech. “We acknowledge what a critical use this facility will have … We’re proud to have Response in our community.”

“There are a lot of players in the housing space, and through the county we deliver housing options often through our human services,” Curry added. “The services that Response provides directly intersect with that and fills a gap that exists in our community.”

For updates on the project, inquiries about Response’s services or to make a donation, visit www.responsehelps.org or call 970-920-5357.