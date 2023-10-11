Rams teams hit a rough patch

Email

Roaring Fork High School’s two fall varsity sports teams went from the highs of Homecoming week when they scored a pair of big wins to some low points this past week.The Rams volleyball dropped two matches, including a straight-set 3A Western Slope League loss on the road at Rifle on Tuesday and another tough loss at Basalt last Thursday.

Tuesday’s match was a big one for both the Bears and the Rams, with positioning for the limited postseason spots on the line. Rifle was up to the task, securing the 3-0 win (25-16, 25-22, 25-18) to hang onto the third spot in the league at 3-2 (8-4 overall), behind undefeated Delta and 4-1 Gunnison.

Roaring Fork falls to 1-4 in league and 6-9 overall heading into a weekend tournament on the road and away dates with Aspen and Moffat County next week.

Against Rifle, senior Ruby Denning notched eight kills and sophomore Yakelin Hernandez had six. Junior Carley Crownhart served up four aces on the night.

It was another five-game thriller against Basalt on Oct. 5, before the Longhorns prevailed 3-2 (23-25, 25-17, 24-26, 25-17, 12-15). It was Roaring Fork’s second loss to the Longhorns this season, with both affairs going five games. Denning recorded 11 kills in the match, and sophomores Nikki Tardif and Hernandez had 10 and nine, respectively. Hernandez also had two blocks. Basalt junior Josie Mckinley had nine kills, and seniors Chloe Stettner and Lauren Custodio had seven each. Custodio also had seven blocks.

On the soccer field

Roaring Fork suffered a pair of losses playing up against some 4A competition this past week. The Rams fell to Summit on the road Tuesday, 1-0, and dropped a Friday night match at home against Glenwood Springs, 2-1. Versus Glenwood’s Demons, the game was knotted 1-1 at the half before Glenwood got the game-winner in the second. The Demons, now 8-3-1 on the season and 4-2-1 in the 4A League, are coached by Roaring Fork alum Juan Quintero.

In a 5-0 league win at Delta on Oct. 4, Rams goals came from senior Foster Hayes (2) and one each from seniors Jeffrey Candela, Yusbani Duarte and Jacob Barlow. The Rams sit at 6-3-2 overall and 4-1-1 in the 3A league, holding down the second spot behind 5-0-1 Vail Mountain.

The Rams are at Aspen for an important league game at 7pm Thursday, Oct 12, and travel up valley again the following Tuesday to play Basalt at 4pm.

JV football finale

Roaring Fork’s junior varsity football team closes out its season on Monday, Oct. 16 with a home game against Glenwood Springs. The program is looking to create a positive buzz around the success of the JV squad as the Rams look to return to the varsity level next season after suspending this season due to low player numbers. Pregame community food and games will begin at 5:30pm and kickoff is at 7pm at Rams Stadium next to Carbondale Middle School. There will be a halftime show where coach Scott Noll will introduce the up-and-coming players from middle school down to third grade. The winner of the 50-50 raffle will also be drawn.