Authenticity vs audacity

Our longtime locals are constantly finding themselves criticized for every conceivable deficiency of the modern world, real or imaginary. And, we unapologetically take responsibility for all we have done and do not look to blame others.

However, upon reflection, we would like to point out to our newer residents and visitors that it was not our community’s founding miners, ranchers, foresters and mountaineering explorers who took the melody out of music, the pride out of personal appearance, the courtesy out of well-mannered driving, the responsibility out of parenthood, the togetherness out of family, the learning out of education, the service out of patriotism, the Golden Rule from political leaders, the civility out of public discourse, the refinement out of language, the dedication out of employment, the prudence out of spending, the ambition out of personal achievement or the respect out of government and schools.

Let’s all remain mindful of the commotion we left and the colors of Colorado that drew us here.

Wishing all a kind New Year,

Lani Kitching, Carbondale Trustee

Grateful for MANA

It’s been a year and a month since I left the Valley, and in this season of reflecting and giving thanks I want to share my gratitude for MANA Foods.

Thank you for feeding the Valley, for providing a bridge and access to local food. Thank you for supporting local farmers and ranchers. Thank you for providing the community with a space to not only take care of their physical bodies, but spiritual bodies as well; embodying that health is holistic and communal.

I’d like to celebrate MANA FOODS for five solid years of serving the community, opening in early 2018. Remember the adorable floral wallpaper at the first location? Credit to Paramroop. This moment of gratitude would not be complete without thanking Sotantar, the heart and soul behind MANA FOODS and the Adi Shakti Ashram nonprofit. As manager, her hard work and vision has been integral to manifesting this community cornerstone we know and love.

Thank you to the board members as well, volunteering your time and stewarding this very special space: Crystal Colantino, Gabriela Mejia, Stephanie Riverman and Richard Vottero. To many more years!

Natalie Rae, Portland, OR

Wild and Scenic

Many thanks to everyone who generously donated their time to the Crystal River Wild & Scenic Collaborative.

After months of exploring the various alternatives for preserving the Crystal River, it is clear that the Wild and Scenic designation is by far the strongest option to ensure the Crystal will forever remain a free-flowing river.

With the designation comes federal funding to permanently protect the Crystal River from dams and trans-basin diversions. Wild and Scenic will preserve water quality, ecology and wildlife, as well as increase property values and enhance the quality of life for everyone who is fortunate enough to live in the Crystal River Valley. It will have no effect on existing water or property rights. And, Wild and Scenic is incredibly flexible, allowing our community to custom-tailor a proposed plan for the Crystal.

We do not own the river; it is only passing through. But as residents we have a rare opportunity to make a lasting contribution to this beautiful valley by securing Wild and Scenic designation. The Crystal is one of the last undammed rivers in Colorado — with Wild and Scenic we can keep it that way.

If you live in the upper Crystal River Valley, please consider reaching out to the Gunnison County Commissioners bocc@gunnisoncounty.org and the Marble Trustees leach@townofmarble.com to let them know you support Wild and Scenic.

There is no better gift for future generations than the legacy of a free-flowing river.

Teri Havens, Marble

Third time, not the charm

What beautiful wetlands! Let’s develop it!

If the proposed Basalt Black Mountain housing development (right on the Roaring Fork River and adjacent to the library) proceeds, residents will have to swallow permanent, precedent-setting problems. With 68 housing units, 12 hotel cabins, and seven “glamping” spots on a 9.3 acre site, we can expect constant gridlock on the service road from the roundabout at the town entrance to its exit onto highway 82.

The intersections will be jammed. Emma Road will no longer be a popular, safe section of the Rio Grande Trail, with constant traffic on the road entering and exiting the development. The hundreds of residents, guests and the service people will use vehicles; and with little room to widen and no space for roundabouts we’re guaranteed a nonstop traffic nightmare. Also, expect these hundreds of residents, guests and pets to frequent the path to the riverbank. During the wetland’s growing season the luxury tents with their guests and pets will sit on “temporary” pads 50 feet from the river. It’s an old story that when riparian vegetation is destroyed there’s a downward spiral with eroded sediment killing the aquatic plants and everything that depends on them.

Aesthetically, the southern views from the popular trails across the river will be blocked by three-story buildings. The first view you’ll have of Basalt when driving east on Highway 82 will be this inharmonious development.

The big developments in Willits are coming online to address housing problems at scale (on more appropriate sites). We have yet to experience the impacts of this, yet we want to build more of the same on one of the town’s last remaining “untouched” sections of the Roaring Fork. Proposals for two previous projects on this site failed approval. Since the same problems exist, why should we allow this one?

Ed Williams, Basalt

Colonization

On Sept. 29, it was reported in the Aspen Times that a protester in Espanola New Mexico was shot in the stomach by a counter protester. Ryan Martinez is now charged with attempted murder. The origin of the controversy was the installation of a statue of the conquistador Juan de Onate, Spain’s first territorial governor of New Mexico. He is best remembered for his 1599 slaughter of 800 Acoma people and then ordering the remaining male survivors to have a foot chopped off.

Who were these Europeans we have celebrated? They were the original colonizers of the modern era. The word colonizer derives from the Latin root word “colon” which carries a meaning to digest, consume or even eat. Although settler colonialism has always been a crime against humanity, it did not become an international crime until 1960.

Statues, mythology, history and historical memory have currently become hot button issues. Nevertheless, monuments offer us teachable moments. I think we can all agree that murder, terror, theft, religious bigotry and hate are things that deserve careful scrutiny.

Most of us know that the Roaring Fork Valley was Spanish/Mexican land for over 300 years. The 1542 Coronado expedition baptized the Colorado River and thus through the Christian Discovery Doctrine acquired legal title to all the territory in the drainage.

So, what in particular is Aspen’s connection to nationalist/religious violence and theft? Well, we have an even bigger statue of an armored conquistador situated on Galina Plaza next to the courthouse!

Happy Native American Heritage Month

Ross Douglass, Basalt