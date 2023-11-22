Letters – Nov. 23, 2023

Email

Holiday Baskets

The Holiday Baskets Program is in full swing! For over 40 years we have supplied food and gifts to people in need in our valley for the holidays. Run entirely by volunteers, this program is a wonderful community effort with numerous groups and individuals participating. Ten local social service agencies have referred 270 families, over 1,000 individuals, to the program this year. In addition to toys, clothing and other gifts, each person also receives a City Market gift card. The Holiday Baskets Program often gives the only gifts families will receive for the holidays.

There is still much work to be done. To become a Holiday Angel, by buying gifts for a family of the size you wish, please send an email to rfvholidaybaskets@gmail.com. To learn more about the program or make a donation online visit our website (www.holidaybasketsprogram.com) or send a check to Holiday Baskets Program, PO Box 2192, Basalt, CO 81621.

Anne Blackwell, Holiday Baskets Chair

Thompson Divide

The protection of the Thompson Divide has been a priority for local communities for a long time. As a hunter who has hunted the Thompson Divide, this area is especially important to me. I have seen how important it is to have large, undeveloped landscapes to support healthy elk and deer herds. The Thompson Divide contains significant chunks of roadless areas that are key for wildlife habitat and movement corridors. For seven years, I lived just outside of Redstone, literally in the Thompson Divide, and filled my freezer with its bounty. It’s no wonder many hunters, like me, are drawn to the Thompson Divide each year. I thank the Forest Service and BLM for noticing our “Unified for Thompson Divide” yard signs, and for listening to our community’s desire to keep this special place intact, and initiating a proposed mineral withdrawal that would keep out new drilling and mining for 20 years. While the ultimate goal is permanent protection through the CORE Act, the proposed mineral withdrawal is an important protection for the next 20 years and I ask the agencies to act quickly to finalize these protections as soon as possible.

Bob Shettel, Carbondale

RE: ‘The Minutes’

I recently read Fred Malo Jr.’s letter to the editor, and being a theater guy, I was at first interested in a rare letter about the plays at TRTC. But, unfortunately as I continued to read, the letter began to sound less and less like a review on a play, and more and more like a political rant, which I think we have all had enough of.

I absolutely agree with Mr. Malo that Native Americans have been more than wronged, but some of his letter seems to stray from this stable area of agreement, and more into controversy. One such case, is when he makes this very broad statement, “All this has left me with the impression that European-Americans are the most blank-awful critters that have ever inhabited this planet…Conservatives and Christian nationalists say we shouldn’t teach about these atrocities in school…Is this how we learn from our mistakes?”

I would like to point out that Ghengis Khan and the Mongols would scoop out his opponent’s eyes and then fill them with molten silver, just to make a point to his enemies who he would conquer next. The Aztecs would sacrifice humans by cutting out their beating hearts to ensure rainfall. Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge killed millions of their own people, simply because they were “intellectuals.” And Belgians (a modern European nation) once took over the Congo and enslaved their people into digging for uranium, gold, copper and other substances.

My point is, many, many civilizations and races have slaughtered and wronged each other throughout history, and none of them should be called the most blank-awful people of all time. The reason I say this is because there were always people from those cultures and races who were just minding their own business, or even standing for what was right. To paint the whole of a race with such a large brush-stroke is neither justified nor correct.

Mr. Malo, is this how we learn from our mistakes? Should we place people under unfair and incorrect impressions? As Martin Luther King once said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness. Only light can do that.” The slaughter of the Native Americans was the direct result of broad, negative public impressions, and we can never let that happen again, to any race or society.

Agemian Badgett, Carbondale

RFOV gives thanks

The Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers (RFOV) Board of Directors and staff wanted to take a moment to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the incredible volunteers and partners who have dedicated their time and effort to steward our region’s vital public lands. In 2023, we mobilized 1,457 unique volunteers who contributed 7,757 volunteer hours to improve 52 miles of trail, restore 19 acres of habitat and degraded landscape, and mitigate eight acres of fuel to reduce wildfire threat.

Through their dedication, passion and hard work, RFOV volunteers have not only made a difference with an on-the-ground impact, but have inspired others to join in and support our mission to promote stewardship of our public lands.

Without their invaluable support, achieving our goals would have been an insurmountable task. Their generosity and commitment have touched the lives of residents and visitors in this region in ways that will have a lasting impact.

Everyone at RFOV would like to convey our deepest appreciation and admiration to every volunteer involved. Their diverse talents and perspectives have enriched our initiatives and propelled us forward.

Together, we celebrate their spirit and unwavering commitment to making a positive difference in our community.

Becca Schild,Executive Director

Thank you, Carbondale

A few words to say that we appreciate and respect our Mayor and trustees for their kind response to the current refugee crisis in our town. Carbondale was ill prepared to meet the immediate needs of so many who arrived with nothing. We understand and are grateful that they took the first step in providing immediate shelter, food and clothing as they figure out what to do next. Their generous response makes us proud to live here.

Niki Delson & Ron Kokish, Carbondale

Wild and Scenic

If we residents of the Crystal River Valley really want to keep our beloved River free flowing, and really want to keep dams from strangling the life out of our River, then we should all support federal Wild and Scenic designation of the upper 39 miles. That is the best way to preserve what we all cherish.

Various alternatives have been put forth and discussed, but none of them are as clean, simple, durable and effective as a Wild and Scenic River designation, which would prohibit dams on the main stem of the Crystal River and prohibit trans-basin diversions; and nothing more.

The alternatives are less certain. They are either measures pursuant to state law, or even county ordinance, which can easily be repealed. And, the voluntary agreements can easily be nullified.

The only management would be by the White River National Forest of the land it manages. Forest Supervisor Scott FitzWilliams considers Wild and Scenic designation essentially as a way to “preserve the status quo.” The only restraint on the owner of private property would be that the owner could not dam the mainstem. And, so far, no owners have said they want a dam. There is nothing to fear.

So, designation gives us what we want and costs us nothing. Tis the right thing to do.

Bill Jochems, Carbondale

Take a Minute

As consumers, we celebrate 30% more as a bonus in our purchases. As motorists, we rarely give any thought to delivering speeds of 30% more over the roads we drive (25mph + 30% = 32.5mph).

We continue to ask everyone to stop driving self determined “comfortable” speeds. They aren’t “comfortable” to anyone OUTSIDE of the vehicle.

Part of our community has daily exposure to the bulk of traffic, let’s encourage everyone to give it a brake.

Investing in equality of life in our communities is an investment we can ALL live with.

Diane Reynolds, Take A Minute

RE: Hamas goals

Usually I agree with Patrick Hunter’s views in his letters, but not this time. He says, “I have yet to see any attempt at describing why Hamas made their attack or what they hoped to accomplish.” It’s easy. What they hoped to accomplish was the complete eradication of Israel. Hamas has stated that publicly many times. Hamas does not want to coexist with Israel as its neighbors are doing. It wants Israel to disappear from the face of the earth.

Hamas started the war. Israel will end it.

Joan Isenberg, Glenwood Springs

Editor’s note: Hunter’s letter “Hamas goals” was posted online, but not in print.

Letters policy: The Sopris Sun welcomes local letters to the editor. Shorter letters stand a better chance of being printed. Letters exclusive to The Sopris Sun (not appearing in other papers) are particularly welcome. Please cite your facts and include your name and place of residence or association. Letters are due to news@soprissun.com by noon on the Monday before we go to print.