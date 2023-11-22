I’m grateful

Email

Opinion by Jamie LaRue

Garfield County Libraries

Here are three questions with the same answer.

1. What is the greatest single predictor of how healthy you’ll be as a child, and how long you’ll live as an adult?

2. What is the greatest single predictor of whether you will be free, or in jail?

3. What is the great single predictor of how much education you’ll have, and how much money you’re liable to make?

Give up? The surprising answer is: fourth grade reading scores. Children who live in literate households tend to be more aware of what healthy behavior looks like, from food to exercise to cleanliness to safety. Most of America’s prison population is functionally illiterate, meaning they read at or below fourth grade level. And, finally, early exposure to lots of words and stories builds not just the skills, but the interest in learning. That translates to academic achievement and income.

Taken together, that’s Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.

What makes fourth grade so significant? Generally, that’s about the time that children make the shift from learning to read to reading to learn. Reading for fun is a big piece of that.

What’s the best predictor of 4th grade reading scores? Reading readiness by age 5. And, what’s the best predictor of that? According to research conducted in 2010 by Mariah Evans of the University of Las Vegas, New Mexico, it comes down to the number of books in the home. After studying 27 countries over a 20-year period, she concluded that getting just 500 books into the home of a child between the ages of 0 and 5 is as good as having two parents with Master’s degrees — regardless of the actual education or income of the parents.

Investing in 500 books is a mighty cheap alternative to hospitals, prisons and welfare. And, if you can’t afford to buy 500 books for your children, well, that’s why we’re here. Everyone can find 500 books at the library!

So, I wanted to take a moment to express my thanks for the existence of public libraries. I’ve used them all of my life, and they have provided both challenge and sanctuary for me. Reading allows us to talk with people long dead — and encounter the fresh new voices of our times. It helps us to understand each other.

In this holiday season, as we gather to revel in both calories and conversation, take a moment to be grateful to an institution whose sole purpose is to honor our curiosity and awe of the world.

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at Garfield County Libraries!