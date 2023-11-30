KDNK is gearing up for its Labor of Love auction beginning on Friday, Dec. 1, and continuing (online) through Dec. 8. The annual tradition is one of KDNK’s biggest fundraisers.

Early registration for the auction opened at www.KDNK.org on Nov. 20. Those who sign up early will receive a free drink at the main event, to be held at Thunder River Theatre Company (TRTC) on First Friday, Dec. 1 from 5 to 8:30pm.

Customary silent bidding will commence promptly at 5pm. And, for the first time, a “very merry” live auction, to be emceed by Pedro Rivera (also known as The Walrus), will take place at 7pm. According to KDNK Development Director Aly Sanguily, there are a few particular items that won’t be revealed until the live auction.

Following the main event, listeners can make bids online. A wide variety of the items are donated by community members and businesses. Each donation is made with love, of course, such as a voucher for a palisade peach pie baked by KDNK DJ Susie Darrow, a long standing labor of love tradition. Over 200 items are up for grabs this year.

This is Sanguily’s first Labor of Love fundraiser as a staff member at KDNK, having previously served as a board member. She informed The Sopris Sun that it has been refreshing to see so much generosity from the community and local businesses.

“I think the Labor of Love shows a true collaborative spirit, which is what KDNK is all about. We have members who stop in daily to donate, and some members who are even going out of their way to make things for the auction — like handcrafted cribbage boards with our logo,” Sanguily shared. “You have community members, business owners and former community members participating every year. It shows that KDNK is for all, not only a specific few. Anyone can get involved.”

The auction has been going on almost since KDNK’s inception in 1983. It used to be relegated completely to the airwaves, before the in-person celebration and online bidding. The transition was partially due to the fact that describing artwork over the airwaves proved to be challenging, Station Manager Megan Passmore explained.

“There was always artwork available during Labor of Love that people donated to the station that was hard to describe on the airways. At some point, we thought there should be an in-person portion to the auction so that people could actually see the artwork,” she emphasized.

Some of the artwork up for bid includes funky, sparkly designs by Amber Sparkles, pottery from the Carbondale Clay Center, artisan jewelry and so much more.

Sanguily pointed out how the auction provides another opportunity for working artists in the Valley. “Say that you’re a potter and you don’t have a retail space and you want to get your name out there, you can put [your work] into Labor of Love. It is a great way to get involved.”

Plus, there are vacation/staycation opportunities, fishing, rafting, massage and fitness class vouchers, tickets to live shows, along with a myriad of certificates to local businesses and restaurants.

And, by the way, did you recognize this year’s poster? Well, it’s not just your mind playing tricks on you, but a remake of the 1990 Labor of Love poster. This year’s mimicked design was created by KDNK News Director Hattison Rensberry.

“I feel that it is such a fun event for the community; you know almost everyone there … It is a fun way to get everyone together for the holidays. I think that has to be the best part of it,” concluded Sanguily. “The name ‘Labor of Love’ is very telling, as it really is a labor of love. It takes all of us working hard to make this event come together, and when it does it is a beautiful event that truly reflects the spirit of KDNK and the love the community has for the radio station.”

Visit www.KDNK.org to register early. Go to the same site, Dec. 1-8, to make a bid.