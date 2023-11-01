Your community connector

Congratulations to the RFHS Speech Team

Locations: News Published Congratulations to the RFHS Speech Team thumbnail (Left to right) Olivia Rullet and Remington Webster won 2nd place in Duo Interpretation, and Jem Badgett placed 5th in Duo Interpretation with his partner, Eli Sorensen (not pictured). Photos by Sue Rollyson

The Roaring Fork High School Speech Team recently hosted eight regional schools for a tournament on Saturday, Oct. 28.

A big shout out to the expansive Rams Speech Team, including members: Nicola Stringham, Jane Taylor, Anasophia Brown, Goldie Anderson, Gus Richardson, Iggie Richardson, Sim Perutkova-Rand, Lucy Silcox, Masamo Stableford, Maddie Lucks, Kate Taylor, Olivia Rullet, Mackenzie Drew, Remington Webster, Vianne Camara, Jem Badgett, Eli Sorensen, Kayla Kaufman and Dani Gonzalez Nunez. And, a special thanks to Coach Denise Wright for training the public speakers of tomorrow. 

  • Dave Taylor thumbnail


(Left) Kayla Kaufman placed 1st in Original Oratory. (Right) Vianne Camara placed 2nd in Value Debate. 

Rams orators who placed at the tournament:

  • Carbondale Animal Hospital thumbnail

Anasophia Brown placed 1st in Lincoln Douglas Debate

Kayla Kaufman placed 1st in Original Oratory

  • RJ PADDY thumbnail

Vianne Camara placed 2nd in Value Debate

Goldie Anderson placed 2nd in Poetry Reading

  • KDNK thumbnail

Sim Perutkova-Rand placed 3rd in Poetry Reading

Sam Stableford 3rd place in Informative Speaking

Olivia Rullet & Remington Webster placed 2nd in Duo Interpretation

Iggie Richardson placed 3rd in Impromptu Speaking

Mackenzie Drew placed 4th in Lincoln Douglas Debate

Eli Sorensen & Jem Badgett placed 5th in Duo Interpretation

Dani Gonzalez Nunez placed 6th in Informative Speaking


(Left to right) Ram orators Jem Badgett, Kate Taylor and Eli Sorensen.

Tags: #Rams #Roaring Fork High School #speech and debate #Sue Rollyson
▲Top ▲Top