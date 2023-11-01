Congratulations to the RFHS Speech Team

Email

The Roaring Fork High School Speech Team recently hosted eight regional schools for a tournament on Saturday, Oct. 28.

A big shout out to the expansive Rams Speech Team, including members: Nicola Stringham, Jane Taylor, Anasophia Brown, Goldie Anderson, Gus Richardson, Iggie Richardson, Sim Perutkova-Rand, Lucy Silcox, Masamo Stableford, Maddie Lucks, Kate Taylor, Olivia Rullet, Mackenzie Drew, Remington Webster, Vianne Camara, Jem Badgett, Eli Sorensen, Kayla Kaufman and Dani Gonzalez Nunez. And, a special thanks to Coach Denise Wright for training the public speakers of tomorrow.



(Left) Kayla Kaufman placed 1st in Original Oratory. (Right) Vianne Camara placed 2nd in Value Debate.

Rams orators who placed at the tournament:

Anasophia Brown placed 1st in Lincoln Douglas Debate

Kayla Kaufman placed 1st in Original Oratory

Vianne Camara placed 2nd in Value Debate

Goldie Anderson placed 2nd in Poetry Reading

Sim Perutkova-Rand placed 3rd in Poetry Reading

Sam Stableford 3rd place in Informative Speaking

Olivia Rullet & Remington Webster placed 2nd in Duo Interpretation

Iggie Richardson placed 3rd in Impromptu Speaking

Mackenzie Drew placed 4th in Lincoln Douglas Debate

Eli Sorensen & Jem Badgett placed 5th in Duo Interpretation

Dani Gonzalez Nunez placed 6th in Informative Speaking



(Left to right) Ram orators Jem Badgett, Kate Taylor and Eli Sorensen.