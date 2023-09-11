ZEN WEEKEND RETREAT with Zenki Christian Dillo Roshi

This weekend retreat is appropriate for beginners and seasoned practitioners. The practice will include periods of sitting, walking and work meditation as well as Dokusan (practice discussion) with Zenki Dillo Roshi.

Zenki Dillo Roshi is the Guiding Teacher at Boulder Zen Center. He began his practice in 1996 at the San Francisco Zen Center and practiced monastically for 20 years at the Crestone Mountain Zen Center where he received dharma transmission from Zentatsu Baker Roshi.