ZEN WEEKEND RETREAT with Zenki Christian Dillo Roshi

September 15 @ 5:00 pm - September 17 @ 2:00 pm

$280.00

This weekend retreat is appropriate for beginners and seasoned practitioners. The practice will include periods of sitting, walking and work meditation as well as Dokusan (practice discussion) with Zenki Dillo Roshi.

Zenki Dillo Roshi is the Guiding Teacher at Boulder Zen Center. He began his practice in 1996 at the San Francisco Zen Center and practiced monastically for 20 years at the Crestone Mountain Zen Center where he received dharma transmission from Zentatsu Baker Roshi.

September 15 @ 5:00 pm
September 17 @ 2:00 pm
$280.00
https://www.roaringforkinsight.org/events

Roaring Fork Insight
970-510-0212
lisa@roaringforkinsight.org
roaringforkinsight.org

Flying Dog Ranch
1625 Co Rd 111 (Prince Creek Road)
Carbondale, CO, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
970-510-0212
roaringforkinsight.org/events
