You’ve Got a Friend in Me

Join us at your library for a special visit from Meghan Casey and Rocky Mountain Puppets!

Meghan and her pals have been friends for over a decade. Planning a friendship celebration sounded like a great idea….until it came to picking out a theme for the party. A massive argument erupted in the group creating a divide causing everyone to spiral out of control. The tension of this argument has made everyone realize that the value of friendship is more important than any party theme. While working together to mend the broken bond, Meghan, Aidan, Crush, Shooster, Cassie, Arnold, and Phil all learn that the true meaning of friendship is sticking with each other through thick and thin, no matter what!