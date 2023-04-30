Your community connector

Youth Dance Workshop with Professional Dancers Baye & Asa

May 16 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

$15

Baye & Asa is a dance company creating movement art projects directed by Amadi ‘Baye’ Washington & Sam ‘Asa’ Pratt. Hip Hop and West African dance languages are the foundation of their technique and the rhythms of these techniques inform the way they energetically confront contemporary dance and theatre. This is not a traditional hip hop or West African dance class. Class will focus on:
1) Exploring theatrical games that open new potential for expressivity
2) Moving through space with physical courage
3) Building small compositions that introduce the possibility of narrative

Details

Date:
May 16
Time:
4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Cost:
$15
Event Category:
Event Tags:
,
Website:
https://www.danceinitiative.org/events/kids-dance-workshop-with-resident-artists-baye-asa

Organizer

Dance Initiative
Phone:
970 963-8681
Email:
peter@danceinitiative.org
Website:
www.danceinitiative.org

Venue

The Launchpad
76 S. Fourth St.
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
Phone:
(970) 963-1680
Website:
http://www.launchpadcarbondale.com
