Youth Dance Workshop with Professional Dancers Baye & Asa

Baye & Asa is a dance company creating movement art projects directed by Amadi ‘Baye’ Washington & Sam ‘Asa’ Pratt. Hip Hop and West African dance languages are the foundation of their technique and the rhythms of these techniques inform the way they energetically confront contemporary dance and theatre. This is not a traditional hip hop or West African dance class. Class will focus on:

1) Exploring theatrical games that open new potential for expressivity

2) Moving through space with physical courage

3) Building small compositions that introduce the possibility of narrative