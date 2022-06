“Your Story, Your Life” A facilitated workshop for adults, writing your personal history, one story at a time. Topic 6/17/2022 “The Hard Way”. Write about something you had to learn the hard way. 1st and 3rd Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon. Free. Glenwood Springs Branch Library, Upstairs meeting room, 815 Cooper Ave., 970 945-5958, gcpld.org. Distanced, masks welcome/not required.