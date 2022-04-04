“Your Story, Your Life” A facilitated workshop for adults, writing your personal history, one story at a time. Topic 4/15: “Travel” Write about what travel teaches us about ‘who we are’ through the lives and lands of others? Join us in a welcoming setting. Facilitated by Shelly Merriam. First and third Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon, Free, Glenwood Springs Branch Library, Upstairs meeting room, 815 Cooper Ave., 970 945-5958, gcpld.org. Distanced, masks welcome/not required.