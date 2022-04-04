Your community connector

Your Story, Your Life

April 15 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Free

“Your Story, Your Life” A facilitated workshop for adults, writing your personal history, one story at a time. Topic 4/15: “Travel” Write about what travel teaches us about ‘who we are’ through the lives and lands of others? Join us in a welcoming setting. Facilitated by Shelly Merriam. First and third Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon, Free, Glenwood Springs Branch Library, Upstairs meeting room, 815 Cooper Ave., 970 945-5958, gcpld.org. Distanced, masks welcome/not required.

April 15
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Free
Shelly Merriam
sjmerr22@gmail.com

Glenwood Springs Branch Library
815 Cooper Ave
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 United States + Google Map
9709455958
www.gcpld.org

