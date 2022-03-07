“Your Story, Your Life” A facilitated workshop for adults, writing your personal history, one story at a time. Have you wanted to explore your legacy of living and the wisdom of your experience? Join us with your stories, ideas and inspiration ready to share in a welcoming setting. Topic: “Gathering” Write a story in prose, poetic prose or poetry about a gathering where there are connections or things go awry. Facilitated by Shelly Merriam. First and third Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon, Free, Glenwood Springs Branch Library, Upstairs meeting room, 815 Cooper Ave., 970 945-5958, gcpld.org. Distanced, masks welcome/not required.