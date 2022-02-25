“Your Story, Your Life” A facilitated workshop for adults, writing your personal history, one story at a time. Have you wanted to explore your legacy of living and the wisdom of your experience? Join us with your stories, ideas and inspiration ready to share in a welcoming setting. Facilitated by Shelly Merriam, historian/writer/genealogist. First and third Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon, Free, Glenwood Springs Branch Library, Upstairs meeting room, 815 Cooper Ave., 970 945-5958, gcpld.org