Your Story, Your Life

March 4 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Free

“Your Story, Your Life” A facilitated workshop for adults, writing your personal history, one story at a time. Have you wanted to explore your legacy of living and the wisdom of your experience? Join us with your stories, ideas and inspiration ready to share in a welcoming setting. Facilitated by Shelly Merriam, historian/writer/genealogist. First and third Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon, Free, Glenwood Springs Branch Library, Upstairs meeting room, 815 Cooper Ave., 970 945-5958, gcpld.org

March 4
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Free
Shelly Merriam
sjmerr22@gmail.com

Glenwood Springs Branch Library
815 Cooper Ave
Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 United States + Google Map
9709455958
www.gcpld.org

