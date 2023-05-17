Brain Science takes center stage in this unique camp encompassing brain science and theater arts! The week-long camp for rising 4th – 6th graders culminates in a performance at TACAW for invited guests. Students will participate in experiential learning by putting neuroscience on its feet for an audience. This camp takes the concept ‘if you can explain it then you’ve really got it’ to a new level…if you can ACT it then you’ve REALLY got it! Participants will take away observable knowledge of brain function along with skills and tools to help them self-regulate, manage behavior and thrive – on stage and off!

The week’s activities will consist of theater and acting classes, and rehearsing the FocusedKids “Brain Play” and will have opportunities for “non-performers” to participate in costume and set construction. Supplementary to the theater components of the camp students will learn about the brain, its parts, and their respective functions and also participate in engaging neuroscience lessons developed by the Aspen Science Center. This unique offering will engage students with an interest in science and the arts alike.

Developed in Collaboration with FocusedKids, TACAW, and the Aspen Science Center, with Support from the Basalt Education Foundation