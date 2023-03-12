You are invited to join Bonedale Flashmob

Bonedale Flashmob has started their newest 2023 dance project to the song, “Northern Lights” by The Satin Jackets, and you are invited to join the troupe!

How it works: The group meets once a week to learn new, original jazz dance choreography , which is then performed spontaneously throughout the RFValley at various outdoor community events such as Mountain Fair, Our Town One Table and Thrill the World Carbondale.

Join Bonedale Flashmob now: Spreading spontaneous joy through dance.

For ages 11- Adult.

Bonedale Flashmob meets: Fridays 5:15-6:30pm at the Carbondale Branch Library.

Session: March 17-July 28 2023.