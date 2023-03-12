Your community connector

You are invited to join Bonedale Flashmob

March 17 @ 5:15 pm - 6:30 pm

$15 – $20

Bonedale Flashmob has started their newest 2023 dance project to the song, “Northern Lights” by The Satin Jackets, and you are invited to join the troupe!

How it works: The group meets once a week to learn new, original jazz dance choreography , which is then performed spontaneously throughout the RFValley at various outdoor community events such as Mountain Fair, Our Town One Table and Thrill the World Carbondale.
Join Bonedale Flashmob now: Spreading spontaneous joy through dance.
For ages 11- Adult.
Bonedale Flashmob meets: Fridays 5:15-6:30pm at the Carbondale Branch Library.
Session: March 17-July 28 2023.

March 17
5:15 pm - 6:30 pm
$15 – $20
www.bonedaleballet.com

Bonedale Flashmob ( Alexandra Jerkunica)
970 379 2187
movefromyourcenter@gmail.com
www.bonedaleballet.com

Carbondale Branch Library
320 Sopris Ave
Carbondale, CO 81623 United States + Google Map
970-963-2889
www.gcpld.org
