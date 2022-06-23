YONDER MOUNTAIN STRING BAND

AUGUST 30 @ 8:00 PM

SHOW @ 8:00PM // DOORS @ 7:00PM

SPONSORED BY: Be Hippy

Genre: Bluegrass / Jam

Pioneers. Innovators. These are but a few of the monikers that Yonder Mountain String Band has worn since their inception. From the first Yonder shows in the fall of 1998 to their drive-in tour of 2020, this touring force has brought their adventurous musical spirit to countless venues for nearly a quarter century.

Yonder Mountain’s early success was fueled by their desire to make a sound distinctly their own, whether performed on crowded stages or selling out the hallowed Red Rocks Amphitheater. Their traditional take on bluegrass sound was fused with their diverse musical influences ranging anywhere from punk rock to the Grateful Dead.

The combination of the band’s unique personalities extended musical improvisations, their jam band fan culture and their collaborative effort on writing and arranging original songs which span multiple genres—attracted more of a freewheeling jam crowd than the traditional bluegrass scene which, in turn, exposed a whole new generation of fans to Bluegrass.

Yonder Mountain String Band is a quintessential ensemble honing its craft night after night on the road; the result is music that doesn’t stand still, it’s always progressing and breaking unprecedented ground.