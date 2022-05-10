Women’s Mobile Health Clinic

On the first and third Tuesday of the month, the Mobile Health Clinic will be parked on Gisella Way for free ultrasounds, pregnancy tests, and STI testing. To make an appointment please contact pregnancycolorado.org or phone 970-945-5562 for English. Walk-ins are welcome.

La Clínica de salud móvil para mujeres está disponible en Gisella Way para pruebas de embarazo e ITS y ultrasonido. Sin citas previa programadas disponibles. Teléfono 970-707-8334 e pregnancycolorado.org