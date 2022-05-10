Your community connector

Submit an Event

« All Events

Women’s Mobile Health Clinic

June 7 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Free

On the first and third Tuesday of the month, the Mobile Health Clinic will be parked on Gisella Way for free ultrasounds, pregnancy tests, and STI testing. To make an appointment please contact pregnancycolorado.org or phone 970-945-5562 for English. Walk-ins are welcome.

La Clínica de salud móvil para mujeres está disponible en Gisella Way para pruebas de embarazo e ITS y ultrasonido. Sin citas previa programadas disponibles. Teléfono 970-707-8334 e pregnancycolorado.org

+ Google Calendar+ iCal Export

Details

Date:
June 7
Time:
10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
▲Top ▲Top