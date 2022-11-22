WINTER WORDS WITH KWAME ALEXANDER

FEBRUARY 15, 2023 @ 6:00 PM

SHOW @ 6:00PM | DOORS @ 5:30PM

TICKETS ON SALE 12/1

SEATED SHOW

Genre: Lecture

PRESENTED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ASPEN WORDS

Join us for a conversation with poet, educator, publisher and Newbery Honor-winning author, Kwame Alexander, who will be discussing his career and most recent young-adult novel “The Door of No Return.”

Kwame Alexander is a poet, educator, publisher and New York Times bestselling author of 36 books, including “Swing,” “Becoming Muhammad Ali,” co-authored with James Patterson, “Rebound,” which was shortlisted for the prestigious UK Carnegie Medal; The Caldecott Medal and Newbery Honor-winning picture book, “The Undefeated,” and his Newbery medal-winning middle grade novel, “The Crossovere.” A regular contributor to NPR’s “Morning Edition,” Kwame is the recipient of numerous awards, including The Lee Bennett Hopkins Poetry Award, The Coretta Scott King Author Honor, Three NAACP Image Award Nominations and the 2017 Inaugural Pat Conroy Legacy Award. In 2018, he opened the Barbara E. Alexander Memorial Library and Health Clinic in Ghana, as a part of LEAP for Ghana, an international literacy program he co-founded. He is the writer and executive producer of “The Crossover” TV series on Disney+. His latest release, “The Door of No Return,” is the first book in a searing, breathtaking trilogy that tells the story of a boy, a village and the epic odyssey of an African family.