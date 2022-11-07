Winter Solstice Celebration
December 21 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pmFree
We welcome you to our celebration of the shortest day of the year! Winter Solstice signifies the end of fall and the beginning of winter as the days start to incrementally get longer. We will rely on ancient and modern traditions to bring in the winter season and observe the many ways we humans have marked this milestone. There is something for everyone–astronomy and history, games and crafts, storytelling and dinner. Please come bundled up!