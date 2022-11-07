Your community connector

Winter Solstice Celebration

December 21 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Free

We welcome you to our celebration of the shortest day of the year! Winter Solstice signifies the end of fall and the beginning of winter as the days start to incrementally get longer. We will rely on ancient and modern traditions to bring in the winter season and observe the many ways we humans have marked this milestone. There is something for everyone–astronomy and history, games and crafts, storytelling and dinner. Please come bundled up!

Details

Date:
December 21
Time:
5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

Organizer

Basalt Regional Library
Phone:
970-927-4311
Email:
info@basaltlibrary.org
Website:
basaltlibrary.org

Venue

Basalt Regional Library
14 Midland Ave.
Basalt, 81621 United States + Google Map
