Winter on the Mountain Kick Off!

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park kicks off its Winter on the Mountain festivities on Saturday, Nov. 19. Visitors can expect to see more than 500,000 holiday lights, with free giveaways, specialty food and drink items and the unveiling of Santa at the North Pole. Bundle up to spend time on top of the mountain at the kickoff event. Colorado Currys will be playing at the Lookout Grille and there will be specialty cocktails for sale along with a s’mores bar at the Smokehouse. Ride on the Alpine Coaster when you purchase a FUNDAY ticket and don’t miss the Coca-Cola bears with Santa at the North Pole. Special, holiday-themed live music performances will also be taking place throughout the month of December.

Winter on the Mountain also means the start of the annual Gondola Giving campaign for the community. From Nov. 19 – Dec. 31, visitors bring $25 City Market gift cards that are donated to LiftUp and receive four free gondola tickets ($100 value).