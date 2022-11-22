Winter Birding at Hallam Lake

Birding in fall, winter, and early spring is great exercise for your identification and field craft skills. Join us on the first Tuesday of the month from November through April and discover the joy of birding! We will learn about non-breeding plumages, winter foraging strategies, and behaviors of migratory and resident birds. We often enjoy excellent views of birds in the absence of summer’s foliage and close encounters where birds flock around food sources. Designed for birders of all experience levels, we focus on birding tips, sharing our observations, and the fun of connecting with nature. Every outing is a treasure hunt in the diverse habitats of Hallam Lake.